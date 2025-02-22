DMC GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $BOOM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DMC GLOBAL ($BOOM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $143,310,000 and earnings of -$0.30 per share.
DMC GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of DMC GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 709,413 shares (+229.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,214,185
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 667,429 shares (+325.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,905,603
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 277,705 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,041,131
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 249,866 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,243,260
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 196,500 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,444,275
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 196,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,442,724
- BRIDGE CITY CAPITAL, LLC removed 115,028 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,455
