DMC Global chairman David Aldous steps down, James O’Leary to succeed

October 21, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

DMC also announced that director James O’Leary has agreed to serve as executive chairman, director Ouma Sananikone has been appointed lead independent director, and David Aldous has stepped down as DMC’s independent chairman and as a member of the board. In addition, Peter Rose has decided not to stand for re-election at the company’s next annual meeting of stockholders. O’Leary joined the board in November 2023 with nearly four decades of executive leadership, finance, capital markets and board-level experience.

