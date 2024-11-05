Is DMARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (HEPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEPS' full-year earnings has moved 40% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HEPS has gained about 79.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Amazon (AMZN). The stock is up 28.9% year-to-date.

For Amazon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.8% this year, meaning that HEPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Amazon is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR and Amazon as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

