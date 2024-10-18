Is DMARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (HEPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEPS' full-year earnings has moved 40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HEPS has moved about 22.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.5% on average. This means that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alibaba (BABA). The stock is up 29.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Alibaba's current year EPS has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.7% so far this year, so HEPS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Alibaba is also part of the same industry.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR and Alibaba could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

