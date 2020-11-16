DLX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.95, changing hands as high as $27.43 per share. Deluxe Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.90 per share, with $52.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.25.

