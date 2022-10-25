DLTR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $151.23, changing hands as high as $153.68 per share. Dollar Tree Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $102.76 per share, with $177.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.34. The DLTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

