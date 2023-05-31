DLS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.80, changing hands as low as $58.31 per share. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.0291 per share, with $65.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.36.

