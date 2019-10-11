DLS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.45, changing hands as high as $64.79 per share. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLS's low point in its 52 week range is $58 per share, with $68.089 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.65.

