DLR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.11, changing hands as low as $118.27 per share. Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLR's low point in its 52 week range is $100.05 per share, with $136.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.34.

