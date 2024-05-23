DLP Resources Moves to Reprice Share Purchase Warrants

DLP Resources (TSE:DLP) has released an update.

DLP Resources Inc. has announced plans to reprice the exercise price of over 6.6 million share purchase warrants from $0.80 to $0.54, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The warrants were initially issued during private placements completed in late 2023 and are set to expire in late 2025. This strategic move aims to adjust to current market conditions and enhance value for warrant holders.

For further insights into TSE:DLP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.