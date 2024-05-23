News & Insights

DLP Resources Moves to Reprice Share Purchase Warrants

May 23, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

DLP Resources (TSE:DLP) has released an update.

DLP Resources Inc. has announced plans to reprice the exercise price of over 6.6 million share purchase warrants from $0.80 to $0.54, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The warrants were initially issued during private placements completed in late 2023 and are set to expire in late 2025. This strategic move aims to adjust to current market conditions and enhance value for warrant holders.

