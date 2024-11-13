DLocal Ltd options imply 13.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in DLocal (DLO) Ltd is 7.2x normal with calls leading puts 15:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.9%, or $1.28, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 12.6%.

