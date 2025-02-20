dLocal Limited Responds to Inaccurate Allegations from Recent Short-Seller Report

dLocal refutes short-seller allegations, asserting prior investigations were thorough and emphasizes financial integrity and corporate governance.

dLocal Limited, a payments platform facilitating transactions in emerging markets, has responded to recent allegations made by a short-seller report, deeming them inaccurate and misleading. The company asserts that it properly investigated similar allegations in the past, guided by its Audit Committee and independent counsel, which concluded that the previous claims were unsubstantiated. dLocal emphasizes its commitment to corporate governance and encourages investors to rely on its audited financial statements instead of short-seller reports. The company remains focused on its strategic objectives and plans to discuss its financial performance in an upcomingearnings callon February 27, 2025.

dLocal refutes allegations from a short-seller report, emphasizing its commitment to accurate information and company integrity.

The company underscores the independent review conducted by its Audit Committee, which found prior allegations unsubstantiated, reinforcing trust in its governance practices.

dLocal encourages investors to rely on its audited financial statements, enhancing credibility amidst market skepticism.

The upcomingearnings callscheduled for February 27, 2025, presents an opportunity for the company to communicate its performance and future outlook to stakeholders.

The company is facing allegations from a short-seller report, which could raise concerns about its financial practices and governance.

The press release emphasizes a defense against inaccuracies in the short-seller report, which could suggest that the company is under scrutiny and having to devote resources to address these allegations rather than focusing solely on business operations.

The mention of independent reviews and oversight could indicate a level of internal or external concern regarding past governance practices, which may affect investor confidence.

What is dLocal's response to the recent short-seller report?

dLocal deems the allegations made in the short-seller report to be inaccurate and misleading, claiming they serve interested parties.

How did dLocal handle prior allegations from short-sellers?

The Company’s Audit Committee conducted an independent review which concluded that those prior allegations were not substantiated.

What measures does dLocal take to ensure corporate governance?

dLocal is committed to high standards of corporate governance, financial integrity, and regulatory compliance.

When is dLocal's nextearnings callscheduled?

The nextearnings callis scheduled for February 27, 2025, where dLocal will discuss its performance and outlook.

Who can investors contact for more information?

Investors can contact dLocal's Investor Relations at investor@dlocal.com for inquiries or information.

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $DLO stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dLocal Limited (Nasdaq: DLO), a leading technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets deems the allegations made in a recent short-seller report to be inaccurate and misleading, and made by interested parties who profit from the Company’s stock price falling.





Any suggestion that the Company failed to properly investigate identical or similar allegations in the past is inaccurate. As the Company has stated publicly, it took prompt action to investigate the allegations raised by a prior short seller report. As previously disclosed, the Company’s Audit Committee, consisting solely of independent directors, oversaw an independent review of the allegations with the assistance of independent counsel and an independent global expert services and forensic accounting advisory firm. The Company has disclosed publicly that the review overseen by the Audit Committee concluded that the prior short-seller allegations were not substantiated.





dLocal remains committed to high standards of corporate governance, financial integrity, and regulatory compliance. It encourages investors to rely on its audited financial statements and disclosures filed with the SEC, rather than on self-serving and inaccurate reports from short-sellers with a clear financial incentive to cause short-term volatility in our stock price.





The Company has no further comment on these allegations and remains fully focused on executing its strategy and delivering value to its merchants, shareholders, partners, and employees. It looks forward to discussing its performance during FY24 and Q4’24, and outlook going forward during the nextearnings callscheduled for February 27, 2025.







About dLocal







dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.







Forward-looking statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal are based on current management expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.







Investor Relations Contact:











investor@dlocal.com









Media Contact:









media@dlocal.com







