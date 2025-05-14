dLocal Limited Reports Record Q1 2025 Financial Results with 53% YoY Increase in Total Payment Volume

dLocal reported record Q1 financial results, achieving significant growth in TPV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA compared to previous periods.

dLocal Limited reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with record high metrics across key areas. Total Payment Volume (TPV) reached $8.1 billion, a 53% increase year-over-year, putting revenues at $216.8 million and gross profit at $84.9 million, both reflecting significant growth. The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $57.9 million, demonstrating efficient scaling with a margin of 27%. Free cash flow also surged to $39.7 million, highlighting solid cash generation capabilities. dLocal noted continued success in geographic diversification and strategic partnerships, while managing costs effectively. The company announced it will host a conference call to discuss these results in further detail.

Record high Total Payment Volume (TPV) of US$8.1 billion, representing a 53% year-over-year increase, indicates strong growth and market demand.

Revenue and gross profit reached record levels of US$216.8 million and US$84.9 million, respectively, showing significant upward trends in financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA of US$57.9 million, up 57% year-over-year, reflects improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Free cash flow increased by 200% year-over-year to US$39.7 million, reinforcing the company's strong cash-generating financial model.

Revenue growth was only 18% year-over-year, significantly lower than the total payment volume growth of 53%, indicating potential issues with monetization of increased transaction volume.

The gross profit margin decreased from 41% in the previous quarter to 39%, raising concerns about cost control and efficiency as the company scales operations.

The company faced a loss of volume with a large merchant and was impacted negatively by commerce seasonality in Mexico, suggesting vulnerabilities in its customer base and market dynamics.

What were dLocal's key financial metrics for Q1 2025?

dLocal reported record Total Payment Volume (TPV) of US$8.1 billion, revenue of US$216.8 million, and gross profit of US$84.9 million.

How much did dLocal's TPV increase year-over-year?

TPV increased by 53% year-over-year, reaching a milestone of US$8.1 billion in Q1 2025.

What is dLocal's adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was US$57.9 million, reflecting a 57% increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.

How does dLocal's free cash flow compare to last year?

dLocal's free cash flow for Q1 2025 was US$39.7 million, up 200% year-over-year from US$13.2 million in Q1 2024.

What is dLocal's effective income tax rate for Q1 2025?

The effective income tax rate decreased to 10% in Q1 2025, down from 27% in the previous quarter.

Full Release





Record highs across key financial and operational metrics.









TPV milestone of US$8 billion, +53% YoY and +5% QoQ. In constant currency, TPV increased +72% YoY.









Revenue and gross profit record highs of US$217 million and US$85 million. Continued geographic diversification.









Adjusted EBITDA of US$58 million, with Adjusted EBITDA/Gross Profit at 68%, demonstrating our ability to scale efficiently.









Strong cash flow, with free cash flow to net income conversion at 85%, reinforcing cash generating financial model.







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ:DLO), a technology - first payments platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





dLocal’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on May 14, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please





click here





to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode.





The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of dLocal’s website, at https://investor.dlocal.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for a year following the conclusion of the conference call. The investor presentation will also be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.







“The first quarter of 2025 demonstrated strong execution across many of the levers of our strategic plan. Our commercial team effectively leveraged existing merchant relationships and established new partnerships. Financially, we executed our investment plan in a responsible and efficient manner. In addition, our operations and technology teams delivered improved effectiveness to our merchants, and our legal and regulatory teams focused on expanding our license portfolios,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.









First quarter 2025 financial highlights







dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB







Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached a record US$8.1 billion in the first quarter, up 53% year-over-year compared to US$5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and up 5% compared to US$7.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. In constant currency, TPV growth for the period would have been 72% year-over-year.



Revenues amounted to US$216.8 million, up 18% year-over-year compared to US$184.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and up 6% compared to US$204.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This quarter-over-quarter increase, above TPV growth, was driven by higher cross-border share in the mix, and partially offset by Mexico, given the commerce seasonality effect in the fourth quarter and partial volume loss with a large merchant. In constant currency, revenue growth for the period would have been 36% year-over-year.



Gross profit was US$84.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 35% compared to US$63.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and up 1% compared to US$83.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter comparison was primarily due to (i) Argentina, with gross profit following revenue trends, in addition to increasing advancement volumes (which have higher take rates) and wider FX spreads in Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024; and (ii) Other LatAm markets, with notable performance in Chile. These positive factors were partially offset by (i) Brazil, due to the migration to the Payment Orchestration model, which brings lower take rates, coupled with one-off incremental processing costs; and (ii) Mexico, as explained above. In addition, despite volume growth across various countries, Other Africa and Asia was adversely affected by increased processing costs in South Africa and Nigeria. In constant currency, gross profit growth for the period would have been 59% year-over-year.



As a result, gross profit margin was 39% in this quarter, compared to 34% in the first quarter of 2024 and 41% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Gross profit over TPV was at 1.05% decreasing from 1.19% in the first quarter of 2024 and from 1.09% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.



Operating profit was US$45.8 million, up 70% compared to US$26.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and up 8% compared to US$42.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses grew by 8% year-over-year, explained by the increase in headcount, as we continue to invest in our capabilities. On the sequential comparison, operating expenses decreased by 6% quarter-over-quarter, primarily attributed to a reduction in G&A and Technology & Development expenses, driven by the decrease in third-party services, travel expenses and timing of implementation of new initiatives. This decrease was partially offset by the growth in headcount and increase in Sales & Marketing expenses, driven by key commercial events.



As a result, Adjusted EBITDA was US$57.9 million, up 57% compared to US$36.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 and up 2% compared to US$56.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27%, compared to the 20% recorded in the first quarter of 2024 and 28% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA over gross profit of 68% increased compared to 58% in the first quarter of 2024 and slightly increased compared to 68% in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of improvement.



Net financial result was US$7.0 million gain, compared to a net finance gain of US$0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net finance loss of US$1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, as explained in the Net Income section.



Our effective income tax rate decreased to 10% from 27% last quarter (or 16% when excluding the tax settlement, as mentioned in the fourth quarter earnings release), as result of higher cross-border share of pre-tax income and a lower pre-tax income in Brazil given the higher costs, as explained previously.



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was US$46.7 million, or US$0.15 per diluted share, up 163% compared to a profit of US$17.7 million, or US$0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 and up 57% compared to a profit of US$29.7 million, or US$0.10 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the current period, net income was mostly affected by the positive non-cash mark to market effect related to our Argentine bond investments and lower finance costs.



Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to US$39.7 million, up 200% year-over-year compared to US$13.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and up 22% compared to US$32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The variation quarter-over-quarter is primarily explained by improved operational results, partially offset by normal variability in corporate working capital and higher income tax paid and capex.



As of March 31, 2025, dLocal had US$511.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes US$355.9 million of Corporate cash and cash equivalents. The Corporate cash and cash equivalents increased by US$58.0 million from US$298.0 million as of March 31, 2024, despite the US$100 million in shares repurchased throughout 2024. When compared to the US$317.8 million Corporate cash and cash equivalents position as of December 31, 2024, it increased by US$38.1 million quarter-over-quarter.







The following table summarizes our key performance metrics:















Three months ended March 31

















2025













2024













% change













Key Performance metrics









(In millions of US$ except for %)











TPV





8,107









5,310











53





%











Revenue





216.8









184.4











18





%











Gross Profit





84.9









63.0











35





%













Gross Profit margin









39





%













34





%













5p.p











Adjusted EBITDA





57.9









36.8











57





%













Adjusted EBITDA margin









27





%













20





%













7p.p













Adjusted EBITDA/Gross Profit









68





%













58





%













10p.p











Profit





46.7









17.7











163





%













Profit margin









22





%













10





%













12p.p









































Special note regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin







dLocal has only one operating segment. dLocal measures its operating segment’s performance by Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and uses these metrics to make decisions about allocating resources. Adjusted EBITDA as used by dLocal is defined as the profit from operations before financing and taxation for the year or period, as applicable, before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets and intangible assets, and further excluding the finance income and costs, impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, share-based payment non-cash charges,other operating gain/loss,other non-recurring costs, and inflation adjustment. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as the Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenues. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Gross Profit. Although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio may be commonly viewed as non-IFRS measures in other contexts, pursuant to IFRS 8, (“Operating Segments”), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio are treated by dLocal as IFRS measures based on the manner in which dLocal utilizes these measures. Nevertheless, dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income for the periods presented under IFRS. dLocal also believes that its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics are useful metrics used by analysts and investors, although these measures are not explicitly defined under IFRS. Additionally, the way dLocal calculates operating segment’s performance measures may be different from the calculations used by other entities, including competitors, and therefore, dLocal’s performance measures may not be comparable to those of other entities. Finally, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.





The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA to net income:











$ in thousands









Three months ended March 31

















2025













2024













Profit for the period









46,667













17,718











Income tax expense





5,262









7,114









Depreciation and amortization





5,062









3,762









Finance income and costs, net





(6,969)









(299)









Share-based payment non-cash charges





6,020









4,461









Other operating loss¹





422









1,819









Impairment loss / (gain) on financial assets





386









(177)









Inflation adjustment





885









2,368









Other non-recurring costs²





123









-











Adjusted EBITDA









57,858













36,766































Note:



1



The company wrote-off certain amounts related to merchants/processors off-boarded by dLocal.



2



Other non-recurring costs consist of costs not directly associated with the Company’s core business activities, including costs associated with addressing the allegations made by a short-seller report and certain class action and other legal and regulatory expenses (which include fees from counsel, global expert services and a forensic accounting advisory firm) in 2025.











dLocal Limited







Certain financial information





Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and 2024





(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)































Three months ended March 31

















2025













2024













Continuing operations

























Revenues









216,759













184,430











Cost of services





(131,880)









(121,459)











Gross profit









84,879













62,971































Technology and development expenses





(6,767)









(5,465)









Sales and marketing expenses





(7,135)









(4,631)









General and administrative expenses





(24,324)









(24,332)









Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets





(386)









177









Other operating (loss)/gain





(422)









(1,819)











Operating profit









45,845













26,901











Finance income





12,228









18,257









Finance costs





(5,259)









(17,958)









Inflation adjustment





(885)









(2,368)











Other results









6,084













(2,069





)













Profit before income tax









51,929













24,832











Income tax expense





(5,262)









(7,114)











Profit for the period









46,667













17,718

































Profit attributable to:























Owners of the Group







46,630













17,708











Non-controlling interest





37









10











Profit for the period









46,667













17,718

































Earnings per share (in USD)























Basic Earnings per share





0.16









0.06









Diluted Earnings per share





0.15









0.06































Other comprehensive income

























Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:























Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations





3,526









(669)











Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax









3,526













(669





)













Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax









50,193













17,049

































Total comprehensive income for the period























Owners of the Group





50,174









17,036









Non-controlling interest





19









13











Total comprehensive income for the period









50,193













17,049













































dLocal Limited







Certain financial information





Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)















































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS





























Current Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









511,506









425,172









Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss









125,487









129,319









Trade and other receivables









477,349









496,713









Derivative financial instruments









463









2,874









Other assets









28,001









18,805











Total Current Assets













1,142,806













1,072,883





































Non-Current Assets



























Trade and other receivables









15,518









18,044









Deferred tax assets









5,468









5,367









Property, plant and equipment









4,007









3,377









Right-of-use assets









3,852









3,645









Intangible assets









65,301









63,318









Other assets









4,695









4,695











Total Non-Current Assets













98,841













98,446













TOTAL ASSETS













1,241,647













1,171,329





































LIABILITIES





























Current Liabilities



























Trade and other payables









614,133









597,787









Lease liabilities









1,107









1,137









Tax liabilities









20,631









21,515









Derivative financial instruments









1,098









6,227









Financial liabilities









54,248









50,455









Provisions









543









500











Total Current Liabilities













691,760













677,621





































Non-Current Liabilities



























Deferred tax liabilities









1,862









1,858









Lease liabilities









2,825









2,863











Total Non-Current Liabilities













4,687













4,721













TOTAL LIABILITIES













696,447













682,342





































EQUITY



























Share Capital









570









570









Share Premium









187,671









186,769









Treasury Shares









(200,980)









(200,980)









Capital Reserve









38,556









33,438









Other Reserves









(17,390)









(20,934)









Retained earnings









536,654









490,024











Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group













545,081













488,887











Non-controlling interest









119









100











TOTAL EQUITY













545,200













488,987













TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES













1,241,647













1,171,329

















































dLocal Limited







Certain interim financial information





Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and 2024





(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)































Three months ended March 31

















2025













2024













Cash flows from operating activities























Profit before income tax





51,929









24,832









Adjustments:





















Interest Income from financial instruments





(5,106)









(7,442)









Interest charges for lease liabilities





41









43









Other interests charges





883









127









Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments





414









9,878









Net exchange differences





4,142









7,637









Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at FVPL





(7,343)









(10,815)









Amortization of Intangible assets





4,584









3,424









Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use





703









400









Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures





6,020









4,461









Other operating gain





422









1,819









Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets





386









(177)









Inflation adjustment and other financial results





6,083









(5,892)















63,158













28,295













Changes in working capital























Increase in Trade and other receivables





21,082









(32,836)









Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets





1,025









3,219









Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables





16,346









45,964









Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities





965









(1,120)









Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions





43









4











Cash (used) / generated from operating activities









102,619













43,526











Income tax paid





(7,208)









(3,558)











Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities









95,411













39,968

































Cash flows from investing activities























Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment





(945)









(786)









Additions of Intangible assets





(6,567)









(5,022)









Acquisition of financial assets at FVPL





(41,374)









-









Collections of financial assets at FVPL





47,416









(243)









Interest collected from financial instruments





5,106









7,442









Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL





(10,000)









-











Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities









(6,364





)













1,391

































Cash flows from financing activities























Interest payments on lease liability





(41)









(43)









Principal payments on lease liability





(663)









(95)









Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments





(3,132)









(10,151)









Net proceeds from financial liabilities





5,790









-









Interest payments on financial liabilities





(2,166)









-









Other finance expense paid





(714)









(127)











Net cash used in by financing activities









(926





)













(10,416





)













Net increase in cash flow









88,121













30,943

































Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period









425,172













536,160











Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow





88,121









30,943









Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents





(1,787)









5,254











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period









511,506













572,357

































About dLocal







dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the “One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.







Forward-looking statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance are based on current management expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof. In addition, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.







Investor Relations Contact:







investor@dlocal.com







Media Contact:







media@dlocal.com



