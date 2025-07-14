dLocal Limited to Release Q2 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

dLocal will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 13, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

DLocal Limited announced that it will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 13, 2025, after market close. The company will also hold a conference call and video webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with access details provided for those wishing to participate. DLocal, a payments platform focused on emerging markets, facilitates local payments for global enterprise merchants, allowing them to handle transactions seamlessly across multiple regions. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's expectations and cautions that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

dLocal will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter on August 13, 2025, which demonstrates transparency and commitment to informing investors.

The company will host a conference call and video webcast for investors, enhancing communication and accessibility for stakeholders.

dLocal's business model focuses on emerging markets, which represents significant growth potential due to increasing digital payment adoption in these regions.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate potential risks and uncertainties that may significantly impact the company's future performance.

The lack of immediate operational or financial data in the press release may raise concerns regarding transparency and current performance metrics.

FAQ

When will dLocal release its Q2 financial results for 2025?

dLocal intends to release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter on August 13, 2025.

How can I join the dLocal conference call?

You can join the conference call by pre-registering to obtain the dial-in number and passcode.

What time is the dLocal conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2025.

Where can I find the live audio webcast for the conference?

The live audio webcast will be available on dLocal's investor relations website at https://investor.dlocal.com/.

How long will the webcast archive be available?

The archive of the webcast will be available for one year after the conclusion of the conference call.

$DLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $DLO stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/26/2025

$DLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Arnon Shirazi from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 John Coffey from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Jorge Kuri from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Guilherme Grespan from JP Morgan set a target price of $18.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Tito Labarta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 02/13/2025

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “dLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, intends to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025 on August 13, 2025 after market close.





The Company will host a conference call and video webcast on August 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. The live conference call can be also accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at





https://investor.dlocal.com/





. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the conference call.







About dLocal







dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.







Investor Relations Contact:







investor@dlocal.com







Media Contact:







media@dlocal.com



