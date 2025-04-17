dLocal Limited to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2025

dLocal will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, followed by a conference call.

DLocal Limited plans to release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 14, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call and video webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with details provided for pre-registration and access through their investor relations website. DLocal specializes in facilitating local payments for global enterprise merchants in emerging markets, offering a unified platform that simplifies transactions across various regions without the need for multiple local processors. The press release also includes a cautionary note on forward-looking statements and associated risks, alongside contact information for investor and media inquiries.

dLocal is set to release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, which may provide valuable insights into the company's performance and growth prospects.

The scheduled conference call and video webcast indicate a commitment to transparency and engagement with investors, potentially strengthening investor relations.

dLocal continues to showcase its unique "One dLocal" platform, underscoring its innovative approach to simplifying payment processes for global enterprise merchants in emerging markets.

The announcement does not provide any specific financial expectations or guidance for the upcoming quarter, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's ability to meet its forecasts, especially given known risks and uncertainties.



Failing to disclose specific risks could contribute to a perception of opacity regarding the company's future performance and risk management strategies.

When will dLocal release its financial results?

dLocal will release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter on May 14, 2025, after market close.

What time is the dLocal conference call?

The conference call will be held on May 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the dLocal conference call?

You can pre-register for the conference call and obtain the dial-in number on dLocal's investor relations website.

What markets does dLocal operate in?

dLocal operates in emerging markets across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Is a recording of the conference call available?

Yes, an archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the conference call.

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $DLO stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO, “dLocal” or the “Company”), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, intends to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 on May 14, 2025 after market close.





The Company will host a conference call and video webcast on May 14, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. The live conference call can be also accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at





https://investor.dlocal.com/





. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the conference call.







About dLocal







dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.







Investor Relations Contact:







investor@dlocal.com







Media Contact:







media@dlocal.com



