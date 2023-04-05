DLocal Down 12% After Reporting Lower Q4 Profit That Missed Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of DLocal Ltd. (DLO) are sliding more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning trade after reporting a decline in fourth-quarter profit that missed the estimates.

Quarterly profit was $19.36 million or $0.06 per share compared to $23.55 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year. Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $0.11 per share.

Currently, shares are at $14.85, down 12.34 percent from the previous close of $16.94 on a volume of 1,804,853.

