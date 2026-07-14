DLocal Director Sebastian Kanovich Sells 25,700 Shares for $398,350 -- Is the Stock a Sell Too?

Key Points

25,700 shares were sold for a total value of $398,350 on July 7, 2026.

The transaction liquidated 100% of the director's direct Class A common equity position.

Execution involved the automatic conversion of Class B Common Shares into Class A Common Shares immediately prior to the sale.

Sebastian Kanovich remains invested in the company through 11.6 million derivative securities.

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Sebastian Kanovich, Director of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO), sold 25,700 shares on July 7, 2026, at $15.50 per share. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $398,350 Shares sold (directly held) 25,700 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 0 Post-transaction value N/A

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($15.50); post-transaction value based on July 07, 2026, market close ($14.88).

Key questions

Was this transaction part of a structured liquidity plan?

Yes, the sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Nov. 26, 2025, which removes discretionary timing from the execution process.

Yes, the sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Nov. 26, 2025, which removes discretionary timing from the execution process. Does the liquidation of direct holdings suggest a complete exit?

No, because while the direct Class A holdings were reduced to zero, the director maintains beneficial ownership of 11.6 million Class B Common Shares that are convertible into Class A shares at a 1:1 ratio.

No, because while the direct Class A holdings were reduced to zero, the director maintains beneficial ownership of 11.6 million Class B Common Shares that are convertible into Class A shares at a 1:1 ratio. What was the market context on the date of the sale?

At the time of the July 7, 2026 transaction, the stock had delivered a 29% total return over the preceding year, with shares priced at $14.49 as of the July 8, 2026 market close.

At the time of the July 7, 2026 transaction, the stock had delivered a 29% total return over the preceding year, with shares priced at $14.49 as of the July 8, 2026 market close. How was the conversion of share classes handled?

The transaction required converting Class B shares, which have no expiration date, into Class A shares to facilitate this disposal.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $14.92 Market Capitalization $4.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $192.1 million

Company Snapshot

DLocal Limited provides comprehensive payment processing solutions, including pay-in services for international and local cards, online bank transfers, direct debit, cash, and hundreds of alternative payment methods (APMs), as well as pay-out solutions for cross-border and local-to-local transactions.

The company generates revenue by enabling global merchants to expand their online presence and accept payments through its robust platform, monetizing transaction volumes and payment processing services across multiple payment channels and geographies.

DLocal serves global merchants seeking to accept payments in emerging markets and cross-border transactions, with a particular focus on Latin American and other high-growth regions where alternative payment methods are prevalent.

DLocal Limited operates as a leading fintech payment processor with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion and TTM revenue of $1.2 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the global payments infrastructure space. The company's competitive advantage derives from its specialized expertise in emerging-market payment ecosystems and its extensive network of local and alternative payment method integrations, enabling merchants to reach customers in regions underserved by traditional payment processors. With a net income margin of approximately 16.0% on TTM revenues, DLocal exhibits strong operational efficiency and profitability characteristics typical of high-quality fintech infrastructure businesses.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should not be worried about Kanovich’s sale. Not only is it rather small, but it is also just a byproduct of a structured liquidity plan. Furthermore, while 25,700 DLO shares were sold, Kanovich still holds over 11 million shares -- so this is far from an indictment on the stock.

From an operational perspective, I think DLocal looks better than ever as an investment proposition. While it remains a high-risk, high-reward type of growth stock to consider, the company plays a large (and quickly growing) role in helping global merchants reach hard-to-access foreign markets for payment processing. DLocal processes over $47 billion in payments for nearly 800 merchants across more than 60 markets, successfully using over 1,000 payment methods along the way. Simply put, it is a major force in its niche.

That said, its net take rate has been sliding over recent quarters as it offers concessions with its mega-merchants as they process higher volumes on its platform. This has spooked the markets as it wants to see a “bottoming out” of DLO’s take rate so that it can fit cleanly into a financial model. However, I’m not interested in those -- more so just the fact that DLocal remains the dominator in its niche, as it continues to do. Growing total payment volume by 73% in its latest quarter, while maintaining slower-growing profitability, DLocal is one of my favorite buys today at just 17 times forward earnings.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in DLocal. The Motley Fool recommends DLocal and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $7 calls on DLocal and short January 2027 $10 calls on DLocal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.