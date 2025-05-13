DLO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DLocal Ltd (Symbol: DLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.79, changing hands as high as $9.88 per share. DLocal Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.5749 per share, with $14.2648 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.82.

