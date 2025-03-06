$DLNG Earnings Results: $DLNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

$DLNG ($DLNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $41,660,000, beating estimates of $39,101,700 by $2,558,300.
$DLNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $DLNG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 57,550 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,072
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 28,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,539
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 20,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,349
- TUCKER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 19,851 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,235
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 14,659 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,744
- SEI INVESTMENTS CO added 13,765 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,881
- FMR LLC added 12,298 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,901
