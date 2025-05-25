$DLNG Earnings Preview: Recent $DLNG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$DLNG ($DLNG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,566,200 and earnings of $0.29 per share.
$DLNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $DLNG stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 203,650 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $767,760
- FMR LLC added 179,017 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $674,894
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 155,902 shares (+548.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $587,750
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 75,719 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,460
- GENEOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. added 21,518 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,122
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 20,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,780
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 18,387 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,318
