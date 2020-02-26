DLN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.09, changing hands as low as $99.76 per share. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLN's low point in its 52 week range is $90.80 per share, with $108.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.16.

