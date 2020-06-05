DLN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.01, changing hands as high as $98.12 per share. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLN's low point in its 52 week range is $68.285 per share, with $108.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.68.

