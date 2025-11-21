DLH To Report Fiscal 2025 Q4 Results Next Month

(RTTNews) - DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC), a provider of science, technology, and digital transformation solutions to U.S. federal agencies, is scheduled to announce financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, December 5, 2025.

DLH is a government services company focused on health IT, public health, cybersecurity, and defense readiness. The company delivers mission-critical services to agencies, including the Department of Defense, leveraging expertise in systems engineering, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and telehealth systems.

For the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024, the company's revenue was $96.4 million and net income was $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. EBITDA was $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

For fiscal year 2024, DLH reported a revenue of $395.9 million, net income of $7.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, and EBITDA of $42.0 million.

DLHC has traded in the range of $2.72 to $9.47 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $5.85, down 0.17%.

