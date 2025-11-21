BioTech
DLHC

DLH To Report Fiscal 2025 Q4 Results Next Month

November 21, 2025 — 09:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC), a provider of science, technology, and digital transformation solutions to U.S. federal agencies, is scheduled to announce financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Thursday, December 5, 2025.

DLH is a government services company focused on health IT, public health, cybersecurity, and defense readiness. The company delivers mission-critical services to agencies, including the Department of Defense, leveraging expertise in systems engineering, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and telehealth systems.

For the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024, the company's revenue was $96.4 million and net income was $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. EBITDA was $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

For fiscal year 2024, DLH reported a revenue of $395.9 million, net income of $7.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, and EBITDA of $42.0 million.

DLHC has traded in the range of $2.72 to $9.47 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $5.85, down 0.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.