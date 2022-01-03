DLH Holdings' (NASDAQ:DLHC) three-year earnings growth trails the 57% YoY shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) share price has soared 288% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 66% over the last quarter.

Since it's been a strong week for DLH Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, DLH Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 74% per year. The average annual share price increase of 57% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:DLHC Earnings Per Share Growth January 3rd 2022

We know that DLH Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling DLH Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that DLH Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 122% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 28% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for DLH Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

