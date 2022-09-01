DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at DLH Holdings' (NASDAQ:DLHC) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DLH Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$34m ÷ (US$183m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, DLH Holdings has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%. NasdaqCM:DLHC Return on Capital Employed September 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured DLH Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DLH Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DLH Holdings Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from DLH Holdings. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 160%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On DLH Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that DLH Holdings can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 170% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for DLH Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

