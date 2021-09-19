DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DLH Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$17m ÷ (US$179m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, DLH Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Professional Services industry.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

DLH Holdings is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 172%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From DLH Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, DLH Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if DLH Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

