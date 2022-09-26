DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is DLH Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that DLH Holdings had US$26.8m of debt in June 2022, down from US$51.5m, one year before. However, it also had US$1.06m in cash, and so its net debt is US$25.7m. NasdaqCM:DLHC Debt to Equity History September 26th 2022

A Look At DLH Holdings' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, DLH Holdings had liabilities of US$50.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$45.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.06m as well as receivables valued at US$51.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$43.1m.

DLH Holdings has a market capitalization of US$159.3m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

DLH Holdings has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.62. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.2 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Even more impressive was the fact that DLH Holdings grew its EBIT by 100% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if DLH Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, DLH Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

DLH Holdings's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that DLH Holdings is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that DLH Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

