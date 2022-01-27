DLH Holdings (DLHC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 31, after the bell. The company posted an earnings surprise of 25.71% in the last-reported quarter.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.1%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for DLH’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $158 million, indicating more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from the acquisition of Irving Burton Associates, new contract awards and increased volume on existing contracts.

The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at 48 cents per share, indicating 100% year-over-year growth. Strong operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DLH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DLH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

DLH Holdings Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

DLH Holdings Corp. price-eps-surprise | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

CLH has had a decent run on the bourses over the past year, with shares appreciating 16.1% against 9.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

WEX’s shares have lost 20.9% over the past year, compared with 22.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has an Earnings ESP of +3.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.

BAH’s shares have declined 6.9% over the past year compared with 13.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

