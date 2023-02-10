DLH Holdings Cuts Stake in DLH Holdings (DLHC)

Fintel reports that DLH Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2020 they reported 0.89MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.21% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for DLH Holdings is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 60.21% from its latest reported closing price of $13.37.

The projected annual revenue for DLH Holdings is $284MM, a decrease of 10.01%. The projected annual EPS is $1.07, a decrease of 18.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLH Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLHC is 0.43%, a decrease of 18.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 8,422K shares. The put/call ratio of DLHC is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 3,925K shares representing 28.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 580K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLHC by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Cove Street Capital holds 447K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLHC by 42.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 299K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLHC by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 244K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLHC by 15.76% over the last quarter.

DLH Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLH is a comprehensive health solutions and services provider that delivers a full range of technology-enabled health services across various civilian agencies, the military health system, and the Veterans Administration. The Company's services range from providing virtual pharmacy health consultation for CHAMPVA beneficiaries to veteran pharmacy fulfillment and medical logistics; conducting scientific research and clinical trials toward disease prevention and health promotion; performing medical research and development and enhancing health information technology systems (including telemedicine and electronic health records); and evaluating policy deployment and compliance with applicable protocols and guidelines, with a goal of enhancing the Company's readiness posture while providing safe, effective and integrated solutions and services to the public, armed service members, and veterans who have secured this nation's freedom. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies.

