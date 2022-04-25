DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $16.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 7.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

DLH Holdings Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect DLH Holdings Corp. to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.2 million, up 54.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $378 million, which would represent changes of +65.43% and +53.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note DLH Holdings Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.29, which means DLH Holdings Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

