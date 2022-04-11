DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $17.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DLH Holdings Corp. to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $95.2 million, up 54.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $378 million. These totals would mark changes of +65.43% and +53.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLH Holdings Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.9.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

