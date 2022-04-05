DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $18.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.04% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 9.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DLH Holdings Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $95.2 million, up 54.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $378 million, which would represent changes of +65.43% and +53.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.64.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLHC in the coming trading sessions

