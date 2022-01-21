DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $17.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.61% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 17.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

DLH Holdings Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 269.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158 million, up 173.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $393.5 million, which would represent changes of +54.32% and +59.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLH Holdings Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.07, so we one might conclude that DLH Holdings Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

