DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed the most recent trading day at $20.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 15.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DLH Holdings Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 269.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158 million, up 173.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $393.5 million, which would represent changes of +54.32% and +59.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLH Holdings Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.42.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.