DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $20.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 29.33% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 15.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

DLH Holdings Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DLH Holdings Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 269.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158 million, up 173.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $393.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +54.32% and +59.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DLH Holdings Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

