DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $17.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.62% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DLH Holdings Corp. to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.2 million, up 54.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $378 million, which would represent changes of +65.43% and +53.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.7, so we one might conclude that DLH Holdings Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

