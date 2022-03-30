DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $19.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.73% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DLH Holdings Corp. to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $95.2 million, up 54.77% from the prior-year quarter.

DLHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $378 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.43% and +53.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.19, so we one might conclude that DLH Holdings Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.