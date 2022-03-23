DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $18.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 73.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $95.2 million, up 54.77% from the prior-year quarter.

DLHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $378 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.43% and +53.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.19, so we one might conclude that DLH Holdings Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.