DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed at $16.05, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.53% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 10.53% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 73.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $95.2 million, up 54.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $378 million. These totals would mark changes of +65.43% and +53.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DLH Holdings Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.1, which means DLH Holdings Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

