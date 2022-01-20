DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) closed the most recent trading day at $17.53, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 19.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DLH Holdings Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect DLH Holdings Corp. to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 269.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158 million, up 173.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $393.5 million, which would represent changes of +54.32% and +59.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DLH Holdings Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DLH Holdings Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DLH Holdings Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.73, so we one might conclude that DLH Holdings Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

