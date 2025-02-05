DLH Holdings Corp. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

DLH Holdings Corp. reports Q1 fiscal 2025 revenue of $90.8 million, down from $97.9 million in Q1 2024.

DLH Holdings Corp. announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2024, reporting revenues of $90.8 million, down from $97.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to small business conversions and variations in service delivery timing. The company recorded a net income of $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, from the prior year. EBITDA also decreased to $9.9 million from $11.1 million. As of December 31, 2024, DLH's total debt increased to $167 million, and its contract backlog was $665.3 million, a decline from $690.3 million in the prior quarter. Management highlighted challenges from the previous administration's contract policies affecting revenue streams and expects to overcome these issues to drive future growth, emphasizing successful awards, including strategic contracts with the US Navy.

Potential Positives

Contract backlog remained strong at $665.3 million, indicating potential future revenue opportunities.

Recent contract award for advanced C5ISR services to the US Navy demonstrates successful entry into strategic program and potential for further expansion with this client.

Secured a government-wide ID/IQ contract (OASIS+) which enhances the company's ability to bid on larger, complex projects across various federal agencies.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased year-over-year from $97.9 million to $90.8 million, indicating potential challenges in securing and maintaining contracts.

Net income declined significantly from $2.2 million ($0.15 per diluted share) to $1.1 million ($0.08 per diluted share), which may signal weakening profitability.

Total debt increased from $154.6 million to $167.0 million, reflecting rising financial leverage amidst working capital needs.

FAQ

What were DLH's first quarter earnings for fiscal 2025?

DLH reported earnings of $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

How much revenue did DLH generate in Q1 2025?

DLH generated $90.8 million in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $97.9 million in Q1 2024.

What is DLH's current contract backlog?

As of December 31, 2024, DLH's contract backlog was approximately $665.3 million, down from $690.3 million.

What are DLH's plans for debt reduction?

DLH anticipates converting 50-55% of EBITDA to debt reduction throughout fiscal 2025.

When will DLH hold its Q1earnings conference call

DLH will host its Q1earnings conference callon February 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

$DLHC Insider Trading Activity

$DLHC insiders have traded $DLHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZACHARY PARKER (CEO and President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,700

KATHRYN M. JOHNBULL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $77,600

$DLHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $DLHC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATLANTA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company")



, a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2024.









First Quarter Highlights











First quarter revenue was $90.8 million in fiscal 2025 versus $97.9 million in fiscal 2024, primarily reflecting small business conversions and service delivery timing.



Earnings were $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $2.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") were $9.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Total debt was $167.0 million as of December 31, 2024 versus $154.6 million as of September 30, 2024 reflecting the impact of short-term working capital needs.



Contract backlog was $665.3 million as of December 31, 2024 versus $690.3 million as of September 30, 2024.















Management Discussion









“Several factors impacted the year-over-year comparison of revenue in the Technology-Powered Solutions portion of our business,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and Chief Executive Officer. “Most significantly, as we previously indicated, the prior administration implemented an Executive Order that compelled agencies to unbundle contracts during the recompete cycle, reserving portions of the scope for small businesses. During our first quarter, one of our recompetes was awarded, in part, to small business primes. It is not yet clear whether the new administration will extend this practice, which has the effect of disrupting the integration of related services and undermining operating efficiency.





“In addition, certain acquired contracts that were previously won as a small business transitioned during the latter quarters of fiscal 2024, impacting the comparability of year-over-year first quarter revenue. In addition, other small, non-strategic projects were winding down or fully completed and not recompeted during the interval since the prior-year's first quarter. Finally, the timing of service delivery on certain projects varied year-over-year.





"Navigating these challenges is a part of our ongoing transformation journey, to drive the business toward differentiated opportunities in advanced engineering, C5ISR, IT, and cyber. We are pleased to see early indications that our strategy is gaining traction. Our recent award to deliver advanced C5ISR services to the US Navy reached a fully staffed level in January 2025, reflecting an effective start-up of that program. More importantly, we expect to use this contract as the anchor point in a roadmap leading toward further expansion with this customer. Also, we recently announced the award of a strategic government-wide ID/IQ contract to deliver complex services and advanced solutions to various federal agencies – OASIS+. This award was a long-standing priority win and demonstrates our ability to provide solutions and services at the nexus of science and technology. Our expanded capabilities and expert workforce were the driving force allowing DLH to pursue and obtain access to this highly sought after vehicle. It is another 'seat at the table' by which we can bid on larger, more advanced programs going forward. There is no ceiling as to the size of task orders under its umbrella, and it is anticipated to be utilized by agencies across the federal marketplace, including many of our key customers within DoD and HHS. Our portfolio of innovative systems and digital transformation services remains in high demand, and we expect to leverage our unique position to drive growth in the quarters to come."









Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $90.8 million versus $97.9 million in fiscal 2024, reflecting the aforementioned small business transition and the impact of service delivery timing.





Income from operations was $5.6 million versus $6.8 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter and, as a percentage of revenue, the Company reported operating margin of 6.2% in fiscal 2024 versus 7.0% in the prior-year period. Contract costs decreased as a percent of revenue during the quarter primarily due to an improvement in revenue quality as the Company on-boarded additional employees to support a new program with the Navy. The Company also saw general and administrative expenses rise $0.8 million year-over-year, from $7.7 million in fiscal 2024 to $8.5 million in fiscal 2025, reflecting investments in organic growth.





Interest expense was $4.1 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2025 versus $4.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower debt outstanding primarily due to the Company's use of cash flow generation to de-lever its balance sheet during the interim period. Income before income taxes was $1.5 million for the first quarter this year versus $2.2 million in fiscal 2024, representing 1.7% and 2.2% of revenue, respectively, for each period.





For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, DLH recorded a $0.4 million and $0.01 million provision for income tax expense, respectively. The tax provision from the prior year's period was positively impacted from the exercise of non-qualifying stock options. The Company reported net income of approximately $1.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $2.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. As a percentage of revenue for fiscal 2025 and 2024, net income was 1.2% and 2.2%, respectively.





On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $9.9 million versus $11.1 million in the prior-year period, or 11.0% and 11.3% of revenue, respectively.









Key Financial Indicators









As of December 31, 2024 the Company had cash of $0.5 million and debt outstanding under its credit facilities of $167.0 million versus cash of $0.3 million and debt outstanding of $154.6 million as of September 30, 2024. The Company saw a sequential increase in debt due to delays in collection of accounts receivable that are not unusual in the beginning of the government's fiscal year. DLH expects to resolve that backlog within the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and return receivables back to a customary level. The Company anticipates that it will continue a trend of converting 50-55% of EBITDA to debt reduction over the course of the fiscal year. DLH has satisfied all mandatory term amortization payments through September 30, 2025.





As of December 31, 2024 total backlog was approximately $665.3 million including funded backlog of approximately $135.2 million and unfunded backlog of $530.1 million.









Conference Call and Webcast Details









DLH management will discuss first quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time tomorrow, February 6, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256. Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.





A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 8450202.









About DLH









DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC), a Russell 2000 company, enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by federal customers, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,800 employees dedicated to the idea that "Your Mission is Our Passion," DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovative solutions to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com



www.DLHcorp.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:











This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of





acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management’s attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended





September 30, 2024





as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.









Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.









CONTACTS:









INVESTOR RELATIONS







Contact: Chris Witty





Phone: 646-438-9385





Email:



cwitty@darrowir.com







TABLES TO FOLLOW



















DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023















Revenue









$





90,782













$





97,850













Cost of operations:

























Contract costs













72,382

















79,081













General and administrative costs













8,456

















7,697













Depreciation and amortization













4,307

















4,253













Total operating costs













85,145

















91,031















Income from operations

















5,637





















6,819















Interest expense













4,133

















4,658















Income before provision for income taxes

















1,504





















2,161















Provision for income tax expense













389

















10















Net income













$









1,115

















$









2,151







































Net income per share – basic









$





0.08













$





0.15













Net income per share – diluted









$





0.08













$





0.15





































Weighted average common stock outstanding

























Basic













14,386

















14,032













Diluted













14,563

















14,796



























DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)



























December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024



















(unaudited)



















ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash









$





451













$





342













Accounts receivable













64,270

















49,849













Other current assets













2,853

















2,766













Total current assets













67,574

















52,957













Goodwill













138,161

















138,161













Intangible assets, net













104,207

















108,321













Operating lease right-of-use assets













7,255

















6,681













Deferred taxes, net













5,465

















6,245













Equipment and improvements, net













2,189

















1,830













Other long-term assets













158

















186















Total assets













$









325,009

















$









314,381

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$





18,723













$





25,290













Debt obligations – current, net of deferred financing costs













27,595

















12,058













Accrued payroll













15,123

















12,848













Operating lease liabilities – current













2,753

















2,652













Other current liabilities













494

















394













Total current liabilities













64,688

















53,242













Long-term liabilities:

























Debt obligations – long-term, net of deferred financing costs













134,623

















137,316













Operating lease liabilities – long-term













13,354

















12,789













Other long-term liabilities













904

















902













Total long-term liabilities













148,881

















151,007













Total liabilities













213,569

















204,249













Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 14,386 and 14,386 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively













14

















14













Additional paid-in capital













100,463

















100,270













Retained earnings













10,963

















9,848













Total shareholders’ equity













111,440

















110,132















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity













$









325,009

















$









314,381





























DLH HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(Unaudited)









(Amounts in thousands)



























Three Months Ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Operating activities



























Net income









$





1,115













$





2,151













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













4,307

















4,253













Amortization of deferred financing costs charged to interest expense













457

















642













Stock-based compensation expense













193

















620













Deferred taxes, net













780

















(6





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities

























Accounts receivable













(14,421





)













3,542













Other assets













(661





)













510













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities













(6,567





)













(7,397





)









Accrued payroll













2,275

















1,909













Other liabilities













984

















(1,153





)











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

















(11,538









)

















5,071

















Investing activities



























Purchase of equipment and improvements













(552





)













(174





)











Net cash used in investing activities

















(552









)

















(174









)













Financing activities



























Proceeds from revolving line of credit













59,910

















69,831













Repayment of revolving line of credit













(47,509





)













(64,026





)









Repayments of debt obligations













—

















(10,378





)









Payments of deferred financing costs













(202





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and warrants













—

















261













Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options













—

















(669





)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

















12,199





















(4,981









)











Net change in cash













109

















(84





)









Cash – beginning of year













342

















215















Cash – end of year













$









451

















$









131

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



























Cash paid during the period for interest









$





3,594













$





3,972













Cash paid during the period for income taxes









$





32













$





—















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity



























Common stock surrendered for the exercise of stock options









$





—













$





244













Lease liability recognized to acquire a right of use asset









$





1,377













$





—





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures









The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, net and (iii) provision for income tax expense. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.





These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and when analyzing our performance investors should (i) evaluate adjustments in our reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures and (ii) use non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as an alternative to, measures of our operating results as defined under GAAP.







Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure (in thousands):





















Three Months Ended





















December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Change











Net income









$





1,115













$





2,151













$





(1,036





)









(i) Depreciation and amortization













4,307

















4,253

















54













(ii) Interest expense, net













4,133

















4,658

















(525





)









(iii) Provision for income tax expense













389

















10

















379















EBITDA













$









9,944

















$









11,072

















$









(1,128









)











































Net income as a % of revenue













1.2





%













2.2





%













(1.0





)%









EBITDA as a % of revenue













11.0





%













11.3





%













(0.3





)%









Revenue









$





90,782













$





97,850













$





(7,068





)







