DLH Holdings Corp Faces Profitability Risks Amid Cost-Management Challenges

December 06, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

DLH Holdings Corp. faces significant risks to its profitability if its cost-management strategies prove ineffective. The company must align its workforce with demand for its services and optimize business operations to maintain profitability. Failure to adapt to changes in demand or pricing, or to attract and retain skilled personnel, could lead to increased operating costs. Such challenges may hinder DLH’s ability to invest in growth and achieve desired profit levels.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on DLHC stock based on 1 Buy.

To learn more about DLH Holdings Corp.’s risk factors, click here.

