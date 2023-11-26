DLF (NSE:DLF) Price Target Increased by 9.49% to 583.76

The average one-year price target for DLF (NSE:DLF) has been revised to 583.76 / share. This is an increase of 9.49% from the prior estimate of 533.14 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 704.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.71% from the latest reported closing price of 632.55 / share.

DLF Maintains 0.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLF. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 15.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLF is 0.35%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 160,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 58,742K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,317K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLF by 11.22% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. Global Fund Series II holds 13,314K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLF by 30.29% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 10,682K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,587K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLF by 16.07% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,662K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,245K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,202K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLF by 15.28% over the last quarter.

