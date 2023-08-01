DLF (NSE:DLF) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 529.68

The average one-year price target for DLF (NSE:DLF) has been revised to 529.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 498.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 373.70 to a high of 622.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.68% from the latest reported closing price of 515.85 / share.

DLF Maintains 0.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLF is 0.31%, a decrease of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 161,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 60,317K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,389K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLF by 18.40% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer V.I. Global Fund Series II holds 13,322K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLF by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 10,824K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,662K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,623K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLF by 24.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,202K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.