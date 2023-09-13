DLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.43, changing hands as low as $81.42 per share. Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLB's low point in its 52 week range is $61.55 per share, with $91.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.