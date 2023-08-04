DLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.50, changing hands as low as $79.11 per share. Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DLB's low point in its 52 week range is $61.55 per share, with $91.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.78.
