DLAKY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Deutsche Lufthansa A G (Symbol: DLAKY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.94, changing hands as high as $19.20 per share. Deutsche Lufthansa A G shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLAKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLAKY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.22 per share, with $26.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.16.

