D&L Industries, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (DLNDY) Price Target Decreased by 24.73% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for D&L Industries, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DLNDY) has been revised to $1.94 / share. This is a decrease of 24.73% from the prior estimate of $2.58 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.91 to a high of $2.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.25% from the latest reported closing price of $2.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in D&L Industries, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLNDY is 0.35%, an increase of 49.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6,092.98% to 1,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,389K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 55.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLNDY by 52.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.