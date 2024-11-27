DL Holdings Sees Profit Growth Despite Revenue Drop

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.
DL Holdings Group Limited reported a decrease in revenue to HK$83 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$101 million in the same period last year. However, the company saw an increase in gross profit to HK$62 million, driven by reduced costs of sales and significant gains, leading to a profit of HK$7.7 million for the period. This financial performance offers insights into the company’s operational efficiency and strategic adjustments in a challenging economic environment.
