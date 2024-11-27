DL Holdings Sees Profit Growth Despite Revenue Drop

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DL Holdings Group Limited reported a decrease in revenue to HK$83 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to HK$101 million in the same period last year. However, the company saw an increase in gross profit to HK$62 million, driven by reduced costs of sales and significant gains, leading to a profit of HK$7.7 million for the period. This financial performance offers insights into the company’s operational efficiency and strategic adjustments in a challenging economic environment.

For further insights into HK:1709 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.