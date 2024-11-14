DL Holdings Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financials

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 27, 2024, to discuss and approve the unaudited financial results for the first half of the year and contemplate an interim dividend. This meeting will offer insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns for investors.

For further insights into HK:1709 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.