DL Holdings Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financials

November 14, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

DL Holdings Group Limited (HK:1709) has released an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 27, 2024, to discuss and approve the unaudited financial results for the first half of the year and contemplate an interim dividend. This meeting will offer insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns for investors.

